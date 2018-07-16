Lockpath Announces Four Executive Promotions

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath announced the promotion of four executives to newly created roles within the company, which will oversee day-to-day operations. These include the creation of three C-level positions and one executive position: Chief Operating Officer (COO); Chief Marketing Officer (CMO); Chief Client Officer (CCO); and Vice President of Engineering (VPE).

The promotions are as follows:

• Tony Rock has been promoted to the role of COO. In addition to his business and corporate development responsibilities, Rock will drive the overarching processes and collaboration that operationalize the company’s go-to-market strategies.

• Chris Geisert has been promoted to the role of CMO. In his new role, Geisert will oversee the company’s rapidly expanding go-to-market and brand needs.

• Dennis Keglovits has been promoted to the role of CCO. As the CCO, Keglovits will continue to oversee Client Services, Client Support, Managed Services and Education Services, the company’s fastest growing teams.

• Adi Walavalkar has been promoted to the role of VPE. Walavalkar will oversee the product, cloud operations and infrastructure, development and quality engineering teams.