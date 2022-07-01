LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires Behavioural Biometric Innovator BehavioSec

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, has announced the acquisition of BehavioSec®, an advanced behavioural biometrics technology provider. Founded in Sweden in 2008 with a presence in the U.S., Canada and EMEA, BehavioSec provides a highly predictive behavioural biometrics solution that uses behaviour analysis for continuous authentication to establish identity trust and help prevent fraud. Solutions from BehavioSec will become a part of the Business Services group within LexisNexis Risk Solutions and enhance its device and digital identity-focused offerings, such as LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®.

Behavioural biometrics is becoming a widely adopted tool by industries such as financial services, ecommerce, technology, insurance, health care, communications, mobile and media companies and government agencies to prevent new account opening fraud, account takeover and scams, amongst other use cases. These organisations seek a passive means to establish trust while identifying fraud and detecting bots or malware, typical fraudster use patterns and changes in legitimate individual usage patterns to stop fraud before it enters their environments. They want to achieve this simultaneously while ensuring a positive experience at every consumer touchpoint.

BehavioSec brings the ability to convert complex mobile signals from touchscreen and sensors into rules and advanced mobile behavioural biometric-based authentication capabilities, complementing the browser-based solutions within ThreatMetrix®. By integrating offerings from BehavioSec into ThreatMetrix, customers will also benefit from continuous authentication, advanced machine learning capabilities and additional behavioural data for enhanced authentication processes.

The new fraud prevention tool will allow access to behavioural biometric solutions by larger organisations when combined with ThreatMetrix®, while serving small to mid-sized organisations seeking a stand-alone behavioural biometrics offering.

DBO Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to BehavioSec.