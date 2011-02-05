LeanIX Appoints New Vice President of Product

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

LeanIX announced Dr. Jan Puzicha as Vice President of Product. With more than 20 years of experience in product management, Puzicha will lead the Bonn-based startup’s product roadmap and overarching go-to-market strategy. He will report to LeanIX co-CEO and co-founder, André Christ.

Prior to LeanIX, Puzicha served as the Founder and CTO at Recommind for over 15 years, where he drove innovative solutions and integrated them into Recommind’s highly scalable products. Puzicha helped bootstrap the company and eventually grow the organization to a team of over 500 employees. Recommind was bought by OpenText in 2016 where he served as the VP of Product Management to successfully complete the merger. Puzicha currently serves as a Member of the Advisory Board at Conversica LLC and Akorda.

Puzicha has contributed to more than 30 research publications and holds 10 patents related to machine learning and its use in the development of new applications. As LeanIX continues to scale its business for accelerated growth, Puzicha will leverage his strategic and technical expertise to lead product and innovation.