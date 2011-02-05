Launch of virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) product with a global financial services institution

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Crossword Cybersecurity plc (AIM: CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cyber security technology commercialisation company, is pleased to announce that its Consulting division has launched a new product, virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) in partnership with Reliance acsn Ltd (“Reliance”), the IT security experts.

One of the key cybersecurity challenges organisations are currently facing, is understanding and implementing the most appropriate levels of cyber maturity for their company, and therefore allocating their cyber security budget efficiently. In response to these challenges, Crossword launched vCISO.

Crossword’s vCISO managed services are a virtual/remote CISO service, provided by Crossword Consulting cyber security experts in conjunction with Reliance acsn’s Managed Detect and Respond service via their Security Operations Centre (SOC). The vCISO services provide clients with a virtual cybersecurity team and network protection at a fraction of the cost of building their own team and clients are also able to leverage the deep cyber security and technical expertise provided by Crossword and Reliance.

We have launched this product with our first client, a Global Financial Services Institution this month and expect to onboard it with several other clients later in 2019.

Stuart Jubb, Managing Director Crossword Consulting Ltd, commented: “We are delighted to have launched our virtual CISO service with a three-year contract, Crossword’s largest value contract to date. Our first client is already seeing the benefits of having access to a top security team, at a fraction of the cost. We have a number of opportunities in our pipeline for the vCISO service and expect this will be a core part of our business in the future.”

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.