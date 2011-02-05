Las Vegas September 5-7 InterDrone
April 2018 by Marc Jacob
After an impressive show last year (3,700+ delegates from 59 nations and rave reviews) InterDrone returns to Las Vegas Sept. 5-7 in a premier location. It will feature 125+ sessions for engineers, software developers, executives, investors, regulators and commercial drone “buyers and flyers” in more than a dozen vertical market segments with six special enterprise tracks.
In addition, InterDrone offers specialized training sessions on September 3. 3,500+ attendees from 6 continents and 160+ exhibitors. Receive a $100 discount off the prevailing rate of the 3-day or 4-day pass by inserting the code PARTNER when prompted at www.interdrone.com
