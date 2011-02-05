Lantronix Launches a New Addition to its Family of Out-of-Band Management Solutions — EMG™ Edge Management Gateway

Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced general availability of its EMG™8500 Edge Management Gateway designed to address business continuity needs by providing remote access and administration for unmanned sites, branch offices, retail stores and intermediate distribution frames (IDF’s) where out-of-band management (OOBM) is needed.

The EMG™ Edge Management Gateway is fully integrated into Lantronix’s range of out-of-band scalable solutions. With its modular design, the EMG™8500 enables users to place the product where it is most effective, alongside critical infrastructure in data centers, branch offices, and remote sites. This solution delivers remote troubleshooting, resilience, and remediation to improve the uptime and efficiency of networks to keep businesses running smoothly.

Customer needs vary, so the EMG™8500 takes connectivity to a new level by offering customers the flexibility of choice. The console server is equipped with Field Replaceable Units (FRU’s) that provide the customer with a range of connectivity choices; cellular (LTE/4G), Wi-Fi and dial-up modem connectivity, future-proofing the console server to handle new requirements as they arise.

An integrated automatic fail-over/fail-back mechanism allows EMG™ users to connect to their network equipment even when the primary network connection is congested or unresponsive. Network Performance Monitoring with support of IPSLA simulation traffic can ensure continuous and reliable network communication and help mitigate Lights Out scenarios.

As part of the Lantronix OOB family, the EMG gateway operates on the Lantronix on-premise and cloud-based management platform, ConsoleFlow™. It offers a single pane of glass for centralized management, and automated monitoring with real-time notifications and mobile access from any iOS or Android platform to provide secure access to your IT equipment.