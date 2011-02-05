Search
Lantronix Expands Partnership with Ingram Micro in China

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the addition of new channel relationship supporting the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region.

The company has signed a new distributor agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a global wholesale provider of technology products and supply chain management service. Under the terms of the new agreement, Ingram Micro Inc. will provide advanced logistics, product delivery, and distribution services for Lantronix external IoT device gateways and IT management solutions in China.




