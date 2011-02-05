Lacework Announces Security Support for Microsoft Azure and Multicloud Environments

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lacework® announced support for Microsoft Azure. With this update, Lacework customers will now have automated, comprehensive threat detection and deep insights into workloads and accounts that run in multiple cloud environments.

This expansion of the Lacework solution addresses the increasing move among organizations to deploy and manage workloads across multiple cloud environments in order to increase flexibility in IaaS and PaaS services, meet the needs of development and operations teams, and cover departments that shift services from traditional Microsoft platforms to Azure. According to research firm ESG, “… among organizations currently using public cloud infrastructure services, 81% leverage more than one cloud service provider (CSP), with more than one-quarter (28%) spread across at least four unique CSPs .”

While a multicloud approach offers many administrative advantages, it adds a layer of complexity for security teams that now need to address risk across different platforms, resource types, and infrastructures. In addition to existing support for AWS and Kubernetes environments, Lacework’s support for Azure now enables organizations to use a single anomaly detection solution for all their cloud activity, as well as for containerized environments and orchestration tools like Kubernetes.

With the addition of Azure support, Lacework continues its market leadership as a purpose-built solution for cloud and containerized environments, with the sole goal of delivering deep insights through continuous threat detection for workloads, accounts and data.