Lacework Adds Support for Google Cloud Platform

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lacework® announced support for workload and account security for Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With this update, users can now apply Lacework’s comprehensive, automated approach to anomaly detection, configuration compliance, and other cloud and container use cases for their data and operations running in GCP.

Lacework is demonstrating continued momentum with this news coming directly off the heels of the company’s February 12 announcement of comprehensive security support for Microsoft Azure and multicloud environments. Now, users can apply Lacework’s comprehensive, automated approach to anomaly detection, configuration compliance, and other cloud and container use cases for their data and operations running in GCP.

Lacework also now supports Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) allowing customers to apply threat detection and deep visibility into cloud events for workloads and accounts across multiple platforms, including GCP, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Kubernetes, Docker, and others. This makes Lacework the most comprehensive cloud security solution on the market today addressing the growing trend among modern enterprises to distribute their operations to different platforms.