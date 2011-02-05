Konica Minolta Plans to Purchase min. 3 Million EURO from MOBOTIX During its Fiscal Year 2018/19

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Konica Minolta has confirmed plans to purchase min. 3 million EURO of MOBOTIX products during its fiscal year 2018/19, starting April 2018.

The purchase agreement is part of an ongoing partnership between Konica Minolta and MOBOTIX that includes deployment of MOBOTIX cameras for Konica Minolta global accounts. Konica Minolta has also appointed a large inside-sales teams to focus on promoting the use of MOBOTIX technology through end-customers and channel partners.

Konica Minolta became a strategic investor in MOBOTIX in 2016 with the stated aim of helping MOBOTIX to improve its leading camera technology through innovations such as new high-resolution imaging sensors and high-grade lenses.