Kocho unveils managed XDR service

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kocho has unveils its new extended detection and response (XDR) service, which enables organisations to detect threats and respond to incidents more quickly, while also improving their investigation capabilities to counteract future cyber attacks.

The new managed service combines the endpoint focus of Microsoft Defender and advanced AI technologies of Microsoft Sentinel to build a single, 360-degree view of each of its customer’s infrastructures, spanning on-premise deployments, the cloud, remote workers as well as business-to-consumer platforms. This holistic, real-time visibility shortens the window of opportunity for cybercriminals to infiltrate – or remain hidden within – business networks.

Threats are constantly evolving and hackers work tirelessly to find the cracks that inevitably emerge when organisations adopt emerging technologies and introduce new working practices. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated and the attack surface continues to grow, traditional cyber security approaches of deploying isolated security tools offer limited protection. In contrast, Kocho’s XDR service works to monitor, track, and contextualise all event data across endpoints, cloud workloads, and IoT devices. It has the power to connect seemingly isolated, often minor incidents – such as unexpected login attempts or the receipt of a single phishing email – with other suspicious events, in order to quickly uncover and mitigate the most serious and complex of threats.

Kocho’s XDR service is fully managed by the company’s security operations centre (SOC) in Cardiff. The service has been designed to help organisations that are built on Microsoft infrastructures to maximise their existing licensing agreements. These licenses often include robust cyber protection, but few companies have the in-house resources to implement and manage these features to their full potential. This new XDR service helps companies unlock these capabilities, strengthening their ability to identify and withstand cyberattacks.