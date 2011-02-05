Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Test Portfolio Helps Prevent Cyber-Attacks on Connected Vehicles

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Keysight, the test and measurement vendor has introduced its new Automotive Cybersecurity Program that delivers a broad cybersecurity portfolio, including hardware, software and services, to address the growing concern of cyber-attacks on connected vehicles.

The cyber world is increasingly impacting the safe operation of automobiles, opening the risks of exposure, including malicious hacker activities. The new reality is that cyber-attacks against automobiles could result in the loss of human life. The most recent report from Consumer Watchdog has exposed the reality about the cybersecurity risk in connected vehicles.

Keysight Technologies understands these risks and offers solutions to test and measure connected vehicle technologies, including the newly announced Automotive Cybersecurity Program that validates the resiliency of connected components of a vehicle, individually or as an entirely functioning automobile prior and post deployment.

In addition, security solutions developed by Ixia Solutions Group (ISG), enables Keysight to deliver extensive security validations of the 4G/5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure that connects vehicles, and the backend data centers that manage business operations. ISG’s visibility solutions deliver an enhanced infrastructure that improves the efficiency of security tool sets in production networks. Keysight provides test and measurement of cybersecurity effectiveness from the ECU level up to the cloud data center.

“Early assessment, prior to production, is essential to enabling our automotive customers to deliver safe and supportable vehicles,” stated Mark Pierpoint, president of Ixia Solutions Group, a Keysight business. “Potential issues identified post production, with the risk of recalls, cost orders of magnitude more to repair than when found during pre-deployment testing, notwithstanding the possible loss of human life. Continued detection and mitigation of cybersecurity threats once vehicles are on the road are equally critical to keep consumers safe. Cybersecurity testing is an essential defense to ensure the design and implementation of a bullet-proof security posture in connected vehicles.”

“Cars today support multiple communication methods, like Bluetooth and USB while a growing number of cars use mobile communication for a variety of services available in the car,” said Tom Goetzl, Automotive & Energy Solutions business general manager for Keysight. “Keysight’s Automotive Cyber security program can test for vulnerabilities on all available communication ports and provides direction to our customers on how to close such vulnerabilities.”

Keysight offers a broad portfolio of solutions to help prevent vehicles from being cyber-hijacked, including: • Automotive Cybersecurity Program – to validate and exploit the potential attack surfaces existing in connected vehicles

• Automotive Gateway Security Test – to validate the zoning and security posture of in-vehicle networks

• Network Security Test – to validate and stress a network infrastructure and backend data centers

• Application & Threat Intelligence (ATI) Research Center – to ensure testing that includes the latest application and security strike simulation

• Visibility for Network Security – to improve the performance of a security architecture with 100% visibility of all traffic on an automotive network