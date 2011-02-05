Keysight Technologies Accelerates Design Workflows with New PathWave Design 2020 Software Suite

June 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Keysight Technologies announce PathWave Design 2020, which includes the latest releases of Keysight’s electronic design automation software to accelerate design workflows for radio frequency (RF) and microwave, 5G, and automotive design engineers.

The PathWave Design 2020 software suite includes new releases of flagship products: PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2020, PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate) 2020, PathWave System Design (SystemVue) 2020, and PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys) 2020.

Technologies are pushing new limits in electronic design with longer battery life, smaller components, and higher levels of integration. As a result, design requirements are growing in complexity, as the amount of data continues to increase. Analyzing and correlating that data requires multiple, non-integrated design tools that create unnecessary complexities.

In fact, in a recent survey conducted by Keysight, data correlation and software integration were identified as the most pressing challenges faced by design and test engineers. According to the survey, over 90% of respondents want to accelerate time-to-market with an integrated product development solution that enables data sharing.

The PathWave Design 2020 software suite accelerates product development by reducing the time engineers spend in the design and simulation phase. Its libraries and customized simulators reduce setup time and automation improvements reduce manual work. The software seamlessly integrates circuit design, electromagnetic (EM) simulation, layout capabilities, and system level modeling, reducing time needed for importing and exporting designs and fixing errors associated with changing tools. Improvements in data analytics allow for rapid analysis and timely design decisions.

Keysight’s PathWave software enables agile and connected design and test. It incorporates advanced analytics that create immediate, actionable insights for development and manufacturing teams. Keysight’s new PathWave Design 2020 enables customers to:

lower costs and accelerate time to market by reducing design time

simplify and automate data analysis on circuit simulations

reduce EM simulation setup time with two new integrated EM simulators for RF and power electronics designers

design safe vehicles with a new complex modeling environment for automotive radar

stay current on the latest 5G new radio (NR) standards with updated 5G virtual test benches