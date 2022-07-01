Keeper Security Announces Keeper Connection Manager

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces the launch of Keeper Connection Manager, a remote-access gateway that provides DevOps and IT teams with simple and highly secure access to RDP, SSH, VNC, MySQL and Kubernetes endpoints through any web browser.

KCM significantly enhances security by enabling organizations to adopt zero-trust remote access to IT infrastructure, with no need for client or agent software, with features such as least-privilege access, role-based access control (RBAC) and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Keeper Connection Manager represents the evolution of the former Glyptodon Enterprise platform, which Keeper began integrating into its platform after acquiring Glyptodon earlier this year.

The new product enhances the Keeper Security portfolio supporting multiple use cases including:

• Remote Infrastructure Access for IT teams connecting to databases, SSH and Kubernetes (container deployments) nodes

• Privileged Access Management (PAM) with session recording and auditability

• Virtual Private Network (VPN) replacement with zero-trust access to systems following least-privilege principles

• Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) for distributed workforces that need to use centralized applications and data

The addition of Keeper Connection Manager to the Keeper cybersecurity platform – which also includes Keeper Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) and Keeper Secrets Manager (KSM) – provides organizations with modern Privileged Access Management to protect every user on every device, enterprise-wide.

KCM is integrated with the Keeper Vault, enabling passwordless access to remote infrastructure. Users can be authenticated using multiple factors including FIDO 2 hardware keys and biometrics. Credentials are centrally managed under Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) policies, are never exposed and are protected with a zero-knowledge security architecture.

Connecting to a remote system takes only one click and one second, as the credentials (i.e. SSH keys) are securely provisioned by the Keeper Vault. The user experiences a privileged remote connection that is lightning fast and responsive - yet protected with zero-trust security. Even better, no VPNs or agents are required.