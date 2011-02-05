Kaspersky unveils new branding and visual identity

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The new branding reflects the evolution of our business focus from “cybersecurity” towards the wider concept of “cyber-immunity”. We live in a world where technology connects us across platforms and borders like never before. We are at a cross section where humans and technology are collaborating to improve our lives. Cybersecurity in today’s world is consequently about more than just protecting devices, but developing an ecosystem where everything connected is protected. Kaspersky’s rebranding marks the company’s commitment to this evolution, and to develop industry standards for the future. It also marks the company’s support for the creation of connected systems that are secure-by-design and no longer where security is only an optional add-on layer at the end.

As part of the rebrand, Kaspersky have also updated its visual identity to reflect its core values and the essence of what Kaspersky stands for as an organization. The new logo is created from geometric and mathematically exact letter forms, representing the top class software engineering expertise that the company originated from and to which we remain committed. In line with the name change, Kaspersky has also dropped the word ‘Lab’.