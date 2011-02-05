Kaspersky comment: Facebook urged to police fake Amazon review groups

August 2019 by David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research Analysis Team (GReAT) chez Kaspersky Lab

“In this modern climate, it’s no secret that we can’t trust everything that we read online. As has been reaffirmed by today’s news that Facebook is failing to shut down groups on its site that are selling fake Amazon reviews. Although shopping for the right product can be a real headache for many shoppers, spotting a fake review doesn’t have to be. Often, these fake reviews are written by people looking to make extra money – despite never actually interacting with the product in question. The result is that consumers can be misled into purchasing products that are inadequate, unsafe and sometimes, not even cyber-secure. In light of this, online retailers must take responsibility to combat this growing phenomenon to avoid undermining the legitimacy of online shopping.”

To avoid falling victim to a fake review, Kaspersky recommends the following:

• Properly research reviewers’ profiles

• Look out for generic names of reviewers, photo-less profiles and large amounts of five-star reviews given by the reviewer

• Always look for verified purchases. Verified reviewers are confirmed by retailers that the product they are reviewing was bought through their sites

• Avoid trusting in reviews that have been posted anonymously

• Ultimately, whether they’re from friends or family, the best reviews are always word-of-mouth and from people we actually know – if you really want assurance then bear this in mind!

• Lastly, if you see something that you think is a fake review, report it to the online retailer