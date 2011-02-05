Kamal Shah Appointed New CEO of StackRox

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

StackRox announced Kamal Shah has been named president and CEO of StackRox, and he will also join the company’s board of directors.

Shah was formerly senior vice president of products and marketing for Skyhigh Networks, where he helped establish the company as a market-leader in cloud security with more than 600 enterprise customers prior to its acquisition by McAfee.

StackRox co-founders Ali Golshan and Sameer Bhalotra highlighted Kamal’s mix of technical depth, domain knowledge, and market savvy as particularly helpful in guiding StackRox through its high growth and noted that the entire StackRox leadership team is excited to partner with Kamal.

StackRox also recently brought on Ophir Rachman as vice president of engineering. Ophir brings more than 20 years’ experience leading engineering teams at security companies including Fortscale, heading up security products for VMware, and building the McAfee IPS product and team via acquisition. His experience spans start-ups to global organizations, and he brings deep technical expertise in detection, user behavioral analytics, and machine learning.