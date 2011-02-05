KEOLABS announces ICUBE Testing Center

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

With the inception of ICUBE, the group creates two separate companies: KEOLABS keeps on delivering best-in-class testing tools while ICUBE proposes testing services for smart card technology and related products. With this new structure, all players in the secure transactions industry will benefit from a clearer offer allowing them to obtain test tools from KEOLABS and to perform testing services with ICUBE.

ICUBE proposes testing services for all players in the secure transactions industry. Building upon years of expertise coming from both test operation and test tools development, ICUBE Testing Center provides conformance services for smart cards, card readers and related systems.

Thanks to its accreditation by COFRAC (French Accreditation Committee), under the standard ISO/IEC 17025, the testing center confirms its impartiality, reliability and competence, thus fostering stakeholder confidence and acceptance of its test results.

ICUBE conducts conformance testing in accordance with ISO/IEC 10373 (contact and contactless), ISO/IEC 18745-1/2, CEN/TS 16794, NFC Forum, ICAO, EAC, CIPURSE and ISO/IEC 18013 standards. In addition to conformance testing, ICUBE proposes debug sessions in order to bring support to product developers to identify specific issues during the development of their products. According to developers’ needs, debug sessions can be based on a test standard (pre-certification) or a proprietary test plan associated with a specific issue.