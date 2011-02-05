Juniper Networks Wins "Best of Show" Top Awards at Interop Tokyo 2018

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced that it has captured multiple top honors at Interop Tokyo 2018 for the 12th straight year. The recognition reflects the company’s consistent commitment toward delivering innovative and industry-leading networking technology while simplifying the complexities of networking.

Maintaining its award winning-streak at the influential trade show, Juniper triumphed in the following categories this year:

• "Best of Show" Grand Prix Award (Network Infrastructure): Juniper Networks MX10008 Universal Chassis

• "Best of Show" Grand Prix Award (Cloud Computing): Contrail Enterprise Multicloud by Juniper Networks

• "Best of Show" Runners-Up Award (Security): Juniper Networks ATP Appliance

• "Best of Show" Special Award (Security): Juniper Networks SRX4600 Services Gateway

Continuing Juniper’s proud tradition of receiving consecutive "Best of Show" awards at Interop Tokyo since 2007, a prominent judging panel of industry experts and executives selected Juniper’s products as award winners from among hundreds of nominations across the industry. Recent Juniper award-winners have included the QFX10008, QFX5110 and the MX10003.

As one of the largest network computing trade shows in Asia, Interop Tokyo is renowned for being a top global business technology event, showcasing the very latest in cutting-edge networking products, solutions and services from vendors across the world. This year, Interop Tokyo 2018 attracted more than 140,000 attendees (including co-located events) and featured major keynote addresses and full-fledged conference programs, as well as an associated expo area for showcases by vendors.

Product Highlights:

Juniper Networks MX10008 Universal Chassis

• The MX10008 completes Juniper’s universal chassis portfolio that also includes the PTX and QFX chassis and continues service-scale innovation to usher in the next era of carrier, enterprise and cloud networking.

• Customers now can have a singular chassis to accommodate a variety of line cards and software for different use-cases, enabling customers to do more with less while simplifying network design and reducing OPEX.

• In addition, the MX10008 also brings industry-leading and space-saving scale for edge routers at 19.2 Tbps, while also improving per-slot economics for service scale at 0.6 watts per gigabit.

Contrail Enterprise Multicloud by Juniper Networks

• Contrail Enterprise Multicloud is the only multicloud-ready orchestration and analytics platform, for any cloud and any workload, across multivendor environments.

• Integrating both overlay and underlay management into an open platform, Contrail Enterprise Multicloud streamlines workflows and improves end-to-end visibility.

• Featuring end-to-end policy and control capability, Contrail Enterprise Multicloud enables users to have a single tool for orchestration across overlay and fabric management, bare metal servers, virtual machines, containers and networking devices, private and public clouds and security management.

• Based on open interfaces and standard protocols, Contrail Enterprise Multicloud can be inserted into diverse networking environments to avoid unnecessary vendor lock-in, all while enabling a clear path toward a secure and automated multicloud. Juniper Networks Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Appliance

• The ATP Appliance provides comprehensive on-premise protection against a sophisticated ever-changing threat landscape.

• Utilizing advanced machine learning and behavioral analysis, the ATP Appliance identifies existing and unknown advanced threats in near real-time.

• With an open API architecture, the ATP Appliance integrates with third-party security devices for seamless, automatic threat mitigation.

• The ATP Appliance is available in both physical (all-in-one or distributed mode deployment) and virtual (distributed mode only) form factors. Juniper Networks SRX4600 Services Gateway

• The high-performance SRX4600 next-generation firewall offers fast, scalable protection across the enterprise private cloud, campus networks, cloud service providers and telcos alike

• With integrated malware prevention and a full suite of next-generation services, the SRX4600 is optimized to provide consistent and seamless protection across diverse environments

• As the center point of defense, the SRX4600 offers unprecedented command over your entire security infrastructure, allowing for ’single pane of glass’ management through Junos Space Security Director