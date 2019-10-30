Juniper Networks Named as a Leader in Data Center Networking by Gartner

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced it was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking. A copy of the full report is available here.

In April, Juniper also received customer recognition and was designated as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice vendor for Data Center Networking and/or Software Solutions. Based on real feedback from 250 ratings, Juniper earned a 4.7 out of 5 average rating for that market, as of 17 July 2019.

“We are doing things that we could never have accomplished before partnering with Juniper. We centralized management of our entire network, which is located across several facilities, and reduced administrative overhead with a consistent network operating system, management commands and management user interfaces,” said Dustin Brandt, Director of IT at America’s Test Kitchen.

Developed with enterprise customers in mind, Juniper’s solutions simplify operations across heterogeneous environments, focusing on infrastructure orchestration, automation, programmability, ease of management, visibility and analytics. Juniper’s breadth of portfolio includes Contrail Enterprise Multicloud, a purpose-built orchestration platform ideal for operating in the era of multicloud, as well as the full line of enterprise data center switches, routers and security solutions. With the acquisition of Mist Systems’ AI-driven solution, the company also cemented its commitment to AI-driven IT operations across the enterprise – from the data center to wireless access.