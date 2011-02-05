Juniper Awards G+D Mobile Security for Best Innovation in IoT Security

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Research has announced this year’s winners of the Future Digital Awards for Technology and Innovation. In the IoT Innovation category, the British market analyst awarded the eSIM management platform "AirOn" from G+D Mobile Security as "Best IoT Security Innovation of the Year".

Juniper Research’s awards recognize the most innovative and effective technology solutions in sectors such as automotive, devices, energy, Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities and smart homes. The analyst describes G+D Mobile Security as a leading company in the IoT and 5G environment and expects AirOn to have a significant impact on the further development of these markets.

The eSIM management platform AirOn from G+D Mobile Security is GSMA-compliant and offers a high-quality solution for the secure lifecycle management of eSIMs on mobile devices. Furthermore, AirOn is compatible with any known card technology and with the entire eSIM ecosystem.

G+D Mobile Security participates as market leader in eSIM management at the eSIM Connect exhibition and conference, which will take place in London from 14th to 15th October. The award-winning AirOn solution will be showcased at the booth. In addition, Andreas Morawietz, Head of Global Product Management Solutions and SIM Convergence at G+D Mobile Security, will give a talk about eSIM services in the IoT market segment ("Leverage proven consumer eSIM services for IoT market segments").