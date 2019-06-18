June 18, Google Cloud will hold its new edition of Google Cloud Summit in Paris

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

On June 18, Google Cloud will hold its new edition of Google Cloud Summit in Paris Porte de Versailles. This event is one of the most important cloud computing events in France, both for decision-makers and developers.

The programme of this annual conference includes keynotes and training sessions that will be adapted to the all levels of expertise, themes and areas of interest, including: infrastructure modernization, data management, machine learning and artificial intelligence, application development, collaborative tools, not to mention sectoral solutions.

Numerous customers and partners of Google Cloud will also be present to share their perception, use and recommendation of Google Cloud solutions and new technologies.

Registrations are now open: g.co/cloud/paris

When: On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 09:00am - 18:00pm

Where: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - Hall 7

How: Subway line 12, Porte de Versailles station or line 8, Balard station

By car: Parking R of Parc des Expositions de Paris: 2, rue d’Oradour-sur-Glane, Paris

Parking F of Parc des Expositions de Paris: Rue Marcel Yol, Vanves - 92 170

By city bike: Station Vélib’ Ernest Renan - Parc des Expositions - Avenue Ernest Renan 75015 Paris