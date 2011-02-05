June 17th-19th, 2019: The 9th China (Guangzhou) International Fire Safety & Emergency Equipment Expo CFE 2019
August 2018 by Marc Jacob
In order to thoroughly implement the requirements on “Establishing a public security system and improving the disaster rescue management” in China, The 9th China (Guangzhou) International Fire Safety & Emergency Equipment Expo (CFE 2019) will take place from June 28th to 30th at Guangzhou Pazhou Poly World Trade Expo Center. Approved by the Ministry of Commerce, it is run collaboration with SASAC and other relevant state ministries, state-owned enterprises, fire and emergency industrial associations and exhibition company.
CFE 2019 is expected to cover a total display area of 40,000 sq.m and attract over 600 exhibitors. The exhibition will focus specifically on the solution of Fire Safety, Security & Policing, Road Safety, Chemical Safety, Explosion Protection, Emergency Rescue and PPE, including a series of concurrent programs such as Global Intelligent Safety Summit and Matchmaking Meetings. It’ s where business and networks will be built that will bring you the buyers and benefit the entire industry for years to come.
Organizer
China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee Guangdong Provincial Association of Work Safety Guangdong Industry Association of Emergency Management China Emergency Response Alliance Jundi Corporation Group China National Machinery Industry Corporation Xinxing Cathay International Group Co., Ltd.
Operator
China National Machinery International Co., Ltd.
China Ocean Aviation Group Limited
Guangdong XinHaiJun Development Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Lisheng Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Exhibitor Profile
Fire Fighting Equipment
Extinguishers, Fire Detection, Automatic Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems Equipment, Fire Appliances, Hoses, Hose Reels, Fire Nozzles, Fire Monitors
Fire Vehicles
Aerial Ladder Platforms, Airport Fire Vehicles, Fire Fighting Vehicles, Rescue Vehicles
Personal Protection Equipment
Fire Fighter Boots, Gloves, Helmets, Flame Resistant Clothing, Breathing Apparatus and Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment
Active Fire Protection
Shutters, Fire Doors, Fire Pumps, Deluge Walls, Water Spray Systems
Passive Fire Protection
Gas Detectors, Fire Proof Wiring & Fittings, Monitors, Parameter Control Fire Detection Systems, Smoke Detectors
Disaster Management
Logistic Equipment, Emergency Response Equipment, Explosive Detection, First Aid, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Detection Equipment, Test and Measurement Instruments, etc
On-site Programs
Global Intelligent Safety Summit
Matchmaking Meetings for VIP Buyers
How to Visit?
Step 1: Pre-registration
Visitor Pre-registration is required to apply as a VIP Buyer. Simply complete the pre-registration on https://www.wjx.top/jq/26354078.aspx. Please note that we will match and recommend you the exhibitors according to your pre-registration.
Step 2: Arrive the exhibition
Pazhou Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou
Address: No.1000 Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China
Date: June 17th-19th, 2019
Venue: Pazhou Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou, China
Website: http://gz.cfe.cn.com/index.php?siteid=2
Exhibition Area: 40,000 sq.m.
Exhibitors: 600
Visitors: 40,000
Contact Information
Contact person: Winnie
Email: fireexpo.china@gmail.com
Mobile: +86 13392123195
