Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

EVENTS

June 17th-19th, 2019: The 9th China (Guangzhou) International Fire Safety & Emergency Equipment Expo CFE 2019

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

In order to thoroughly implement the requirements on “Establishing a public security system and improving the disaster rescue management” in China, The 9th China (Guangzhou) International Fire Safety & Emergency Equipment Expo (CFE 2019) will take place from June 28th to 30th at Guangzhou Pazhou Poly World Trade Expo Center. Approved by the Ministry of Commerce, it is run collaboration with SASAC and other relevant state ministries, state-owned enterprises, fire and emergency industrial associations and exhibition company.

CFE 2019 is expected to cover a total display area of 40,000 sq.m and attract over 600 exhibitors. The exhibition will focus specifically on the solution of Fire Safety, Security & Policing, Road Safety, Chemical Safety, Explosion Protection, Emergency Rescue and PPE, including a series of concurrent programs such as Global Intelligent Safety Summit and Matchmaking Meetings. It’ s where business and networks will be built that will bring you the buyers and benefit the entire industry for years to come.

Organizer

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee Guangdong Provincial Association of Work Safety Guangdong Industry Association of Emergency Management China Emergency Response Alliance Jundi Corporation Group China National Machinery Industry Corporation Xinxing Cathay International Group Co., Ltd.

Operator

China National Machinery International Co., Ltd.
China Ocean Aviation Group Limited
Guangdong XinHaiJun Development Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Lisheng Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Exhibitor Profile

Fire Fighting Equipment
Extinguishers, Fire Detection, Automatic Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems Equipment, Fire Appliances, Hoses, Hose Reels, Fire Nozzles, Fire Monitors

Fire Vehicles
Aerial Ladder Platforms, Airport Fire Vehicles, Fire Fighting Vehicles, Rescue Vehicles

Personal Protection Equipment
Fire Fighter Boots, Gloves, Helmets, Flame Resistant Clothing, Breathing Apparatus and Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment

Active Fire Protection
Shutters, Fire Doors, Fire Pumps, Deluge Walls, Water Spray Systems
Passive Fire Protection
Gas Detectors, Fire Proof Wiring & Fittings, Monitors, Parameter Control Fire Detection Systems, Smoke Detectors
Disaster Management
Logistic Equipment, Emergency Response Equipment, Explosive Detection, First Aid, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Detection Equipment, Test and Measurement Instruments, etc

On-site Programs

Global Intelligent Safety Summit
Matchmaking Meetings for VIP Buyers

How to Visit?

Step 1: Pre-registration
Visitor Pre-registration is required to apply as a VIP Buyer. Simply complete the pre-registration on https://www.wjx.top/jq/26354078.aspx. Please note that we will match and recommend you the exhibitors according to your pre-registration.

Step 2: Arrive the exhibition
Pazhou Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou
Address: No.1000 Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

Date: June 17th-19th, 2019
Venue: Pazhou Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou, China
Website: http://gz.cfe.cn.com/index.php?siteid=2
Exhibition Area: 40,000 sq.m.
Exhibitors: 600
Visitors: 40,000

Contact Information
Contact person: Winnie
Email: fireexpo.china@gmail.com
Mobile: +86 13392123195




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 