June 17th-19th, 2019: The 9th China (Guangzhou) International Fire Safety & Emergency Equipment Expo CFE 2019

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

In order to thoroughly implement the requirements on “Establishing a public security system and improving the disaster rescue management” in China, The 9th China (Guangzhou) International Fire Safety & Emergency Equipment Expo (CFE 2019) will take place from June 28th to 30th at Guangzhou Pazhou Poly World Trade Expo Center. Approved by the Ministry of Commerce, it is run collaboration with SASAC and other relevant state ministries, state-owned enterprises, fire and emergency industrial associations and exhibition company.

CFE 2019 is expected to cover a total display area of 40,000 sq.m and attract over 600 exhibitors. The exhibition will focus specifically on the solution of Fire Safety, Security & Policing, Road Safety, Chemical Safety, Explosion Protection, Emergency Rescue and PPE, including a series of concurrent programs such as Global Intelligent Safety Summit and Matchmaking Meetings. It’ s where business and networks will be built that will bring you the buyers and benefit the entire industry for years to come.

Organizer

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee Guangdong Provincial Association of Work Safety Guangdong Industry Association of Emergency Management China Emergency Response Alliance Jundi Corporation Group China National Machinery Industry Corporation Xinxing Cathay International Group Co., Ltd.

Operator

China National Machinery International Co., Ltd.

China Ocean Aviation Group Limited

Guangdong XinHaiJun Development Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Lisheng Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Exhibitor Profile

Fire Fighting Equipment

Extinguishers, Fire Detection, Automatic Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems Equipment, Fire Appliances, Hoses, Hose Reels, Fire Nozzles, Fire Monitors

Fire Vehicles

Aerial Ladder Platforms, Airport Fire Vehicles, Fire Fighting Vehicles, Rescue Vehicles

Personal Protection Equipment

Fire Fighter Boots, Gloves, Helmets, Flame Resistant Clothing, Breathing Apparatus and Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment

Active Fire Protection

Shutters, Fire Doors, Fire Pumps, Deluge Walls, Water Spray Systems

Passive Fire Protection

Gas Detectors, Fire Proof Wiring & Fittings, Monitors, Parameter Control Fire Detection Systems, Smoke Detectors

Disaster Management

Logistic Equipment, Emergency Response Equipment, Explosive Detection, First Aid, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Detection Equipment, Test and Measurement Instruments, etc

On-site Programs

Global Intelligent Safety Summit

Matchmaking Meetings for VIP Buyers

How to Visit?

Step 1: Pre-registration

Visitor Pre-registration is required to apply as a VIP Buyer. Simply complete the pre-registration on https://www.wjx.top/jq/26354078.aspx. Please note that we will match and recommend you the exhibitors according to your pre-registration.

Step 2: Arrive the exhibition

Pazhou Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou

Address: No.1000 Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

Date: June 17th-19th, 2019

Venue: Pazhou Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://gz.cfe.cn.com/index.php?siteid=2

Exhibition Area: 40,000 sq.m.

Exhibitors: 600

Visitors: 40,000

Contact Information

Contact person: Winnie

Email: fireexpo.china@gmail.com

Mobile: +86 13392123195