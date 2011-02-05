John Noble CBE joins Reliance acsn Ltd. Advisory Board

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

John Noble was a Director at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) with responsibilities for incident management until the end of February 2018. During his 40 years of Government service he has built collaborative, diverse and high performing teams. In 2012, for his work in developing effective partnerships across government, John was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE).

From 2012 to 2016 he was at the British Embassy in Washington where he led on engagement across a wide range of issues. He joined the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)’s Board in 2016. John led the UK response to over 800 significant cyber incidents. This work has given him unrivalled experience in dealing with cyber incidents. He is an Adviser to McKinsey and a number of other major UK and US companies.

Commenting, John Noble said: “It is a privilege to be joining Reliance’s Advisory Board. I really admire the Company’s approach to addressing the key cyber threats that its customers face. It is committed to providing a high quality of service that is absolutely essential if these threats are to be managed.”

Brian Kingham, Reliance acsn Chairman said: “John Noble has exceptional experience and know-how in dealing with cyber attacks both in public and private sector organisations and brings to our Board rare capabilities. The increase in cyber-attacks and their huge consequential losses poses a new and menacing danger for all organisations, and appropriate management of these risks is a new board room priority.”