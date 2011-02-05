Jazz Networks Wins U.S. Cyber Command Competition Cybersecurity Startup Competes Against Top Vendors at DreamPort’s Insider Threat Attack Competition

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Jazz Networks – a cybersecurity intelligence company – announced that it placed first in a competition to detect insider threat attacks in real-time during a simulated U.S. Cyber Command battlefield.

DreamPort is a cyber innovation and collaboration center created by USCYBERCOM through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement awarded to the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI). Dreamport held The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing competition in Columbia, MD from January 29 - February 14. The event sought to identify user activity monitoring (UAM) solutions that employed advanced, real-time analysis of multiple data sources for anomaly detection, specifically those that offered both predictive monitoring and policy-based monitoring features.

DreamPort used live portions of its HQ environment of Windows and Linux machines, paired with human actors posing as ’bad’ at random, executing unauthorized actions. Participants were awarded points based on how quickly they could detect attacks and how effectively they could contextualize and present related details. In addition to Jazz Networks, the contenders included several of the world’s leading artificial intelligence and machine learning players in the EDR, UBA, and SIEM space.

During the competition, Jazz’s machine learning sensors identified unusual activity, which engineers were able to further investigate using the platform’s Power Search. The team was able to reconstruct the string of events that led up to the attacks and determine which actor was ultimately responsible. At the conclusion, Jazz Networks ranked the highest in seven categories, including Highest Number of Detections, Malicious/Suspicious USBs Added to Network, and Best Overall Performance.