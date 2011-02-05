Search
Javvad Malik joins KnowBe4 as Security Awareness Advocate

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

KnowBe4, announced the appointment of the well-known industry commentator and prolific blogger, Javvad Malik, as Security Awareness Advocate to its EMEA team. Javvad joins KnowBe4 from AT&T Cybersecurity where he was a Security Advocate and takes up his position with immediate effect.

Prior to AT&T Cybersecurity, Javvad was a Senior Analyst at 451’s Enterprise Security Practice (ESP), providing in-depth, timely perspective on the state of enterprise security and emerging trends in addition to competitive research, new product and go-to-market positioning, investment due diligence and M&A strategy to technology vendors, private equity firms, venture capitalists and end users. In addition, Javvad has also been an independent security consultant, with a career spanning 12+ years working for some of the largest companies across the financial and energy sectors, an author and co-author of several books including The CISSP Companion Handbook and Security Shelfware and the co-founder of the Security B-Sides London conference.




