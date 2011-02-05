Jamf Expands Technology Integration with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Securit

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Jamf previewed its expanded Microsoft technology integration to create a more seamless login experience for end users. With Jamf Pro, Jamf Connect and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS), users can log in to a new Mac with Microsoft Azure Active Directory credentials, eliminating the need to create and manage a local username and password on an end user’s Mac.

This builds on the initial integration announced at last year’s Jamf Nation User Conference, which included the ability to share inventory data from Jamf Pro to Microsoft Intune, apply conditional access and offer remediation paths – ensuring that trusted users are accessing corporate data from trusted applications on trusted devices.

While you can consolidate macOS device inventory from Jamf in Intune today and enforce conditional access with remediation, the new Jamf and EMS integration will include:

Authentication: With Jamf Connect (available with Jamf Pro or independent of Jamf Pro), formerly NoMAD premium solutions, users will be able to authenticate to their Mac with their Azure Active Directory credentials. This will simplify life for end users by enabling them to enter only one set of credentials to access their Mac and immediately use cloud-based services registered with Azure Active Directory (e.g., Microsoft Office 365). Account setup and synchronization with Azure Active Directory will happen automatically behind the scenes.