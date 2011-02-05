JASK & Exclusive Group team up for global roll out of AI-powered ASOC platform

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Exclusive Group, the global value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, has been appointed by JASK, the provider of the industry’s only Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform, to accelerate the market penetration of its disruptive and innovative technologies around the world.

Global cybersecurity and cloud transformation specialist Exclusive Group will manage the distribution of JASK’s ASOC Platform as part of a worldwide agreement, with the first wave of territories onboarding in Benelux, the Nordics and the USA, with more countries expected to be rolled out in the near future. The distribution agreement with Exclusive Group comes on the heels of the appointment of Jessica Couto as Vice President of Worldwide Channel to broaden and deepen partner commitment.

The JASK ASOC platform is an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based next generation Security Information Event Management (SIEM) for security personnel. The platform automates the collection, normalization, correlation and analysis of alerts, helping security operations center (SOC) analysts focus on the highest-priority threats through JASK Insights, to streamline investigations and deliver faster, real-time response. The platform is cloud based, open and extensible, enabling customers to build on their current investments.

The JASK ASOC platform automates alert investigations, freeing the SOC analyst to do what machines can’t. Security operations are designed around yesterday’s technology, not those responsible for protecting organizations from threats. As a result, analysts spend about 80 percent of their time managing, on average, 1700 alerts a day. Through technology consolidation, enhanced AI and Machine Learning, JASK is removing technology limitations, freeing analysts to threat hunt with enhanced visibility and the confidence to focus on the highest-priority alerts.

The JASK Platform:

• Improves contextual visibility, exposes blind spots and initiates faster response times.

• Identifies, monitors and protects critical assets and data across legacy and point solutions.

• Enhances current investments through advanced correlation and analysis across multiple customer sources for improved context and threat identification.

With a mission to address the security gaps that restrict security modernization efforts, JASK’s world-class engineering and data science teams apply decades of hands-on experience to drive advancements in autonomous SOC technology.

Backed by Kleiner Perkins, Battery Ventures, Dell Technology Ventures, Draper Nexus, NightDragon Security, TenEleven, and Vertical Venture Partners, JASK is modernizing SOC operations for companies across the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and government industries.