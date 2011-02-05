Ixia Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Keysight announced new capabilities in its BreakingPoint Cloud solution to help organizations take a proactive approach to cloud security by validating their cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection services.

As the cloud gains in importance to organizations, public clouds have become a prime target for DDoS attacks. Organizations continue to migrate to the cloud, with 92 percent of companies using public cloud according to RightScale’s State of the Cloud Report 2018. At the same time, DDoS attacks continue to grow and evolve, leveraging new vulnerabilities that cloud users must prepare to protect themselves against.

BreakingPoint Cloud now delivers realistic DDoS attack simulations and quantifiable test results, which enable users to validate Microsoft Azure DDoS protection service defenses, optimize DDoS response process by reducing the time to detect and react to DDoS attacks, accelerate time to compliance, reduce security risk, and train network security teams.

Developed in partnership with and approved by Microsoft, these new BreakingPoint Cloud capabilities enable self-service DDoS validation in a controlled environment. The solution is cost-effective, using use-based pricing that eliminates large upfront investments, allowing customers to improve cash flow and maintain better control of budgets by paying only for the capacity used. BreakingPoint Cloud provides:

· Authorized DDoS simulation from a trusted vendor

· Validation-as-a-service through DDoS-as-a-service — consume it with a browser, no software to install, always up-to-date

· Built-in safety features that validate the target IP address is owned by the Azure account that executes the DDoS test simulation