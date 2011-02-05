Ixia Enables Organizations to Quickly Assess Cybersecurity Readiness

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Keysight has announced that Ixia, its cybersecurity and visibility business, has announced BreakingPoint QuickTest, which enables organizations to quickly evaluate the performance and security of devices and networks to assess their cybersecurity readiness.

Today’s IT departments struggle against increasing network security threats while suffering from a cybersecurity skills shortage. According to Jon Oltsik, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, “more than half of organizations report a problematic shortage of cybersecurity skills.” The lack of testing expertise creates opportunities for vulnerabilities in IT environments.

BreakingPoint QuickTest offers concise and actionable test scores for rapid result analysis, and complete automation for continuous assessment. Test suites include:

Performance: to measure system performance while handling various types of application traffic mixes that include encrypted traffic

NetSecOPEN: to validate the device or system against NetSecOPEN standardized tests, industry guidelines and best practices for testing modern network security infrastructure including firewall, next generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion protection system (IPS), and threat detection solutions and services

Encryption Performance: to measure the system performance of TLS inspection devices or networks, while handling traffic encrypted using various types of ciphers and key sizes

Security: to validate the effectiveness of a security device or system in mitigating attacks and breach attempts while maintaining traffic continuity

BreakingPoint QuickTest is powered by threat intelligence provided by Ixia’s Application Threat Intelligence (ATI) Research Center, a globally distributed team of dedicated cybersecurity professionals that monitor and analyze the ever-evolving indicators that could threaten the security of IT networks worldwide. Ixia’s ATI Research Center has been performing advanced security research for over a decade, providing intelligence updates to customers around the globe.