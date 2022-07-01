Ivanti appoints Infinigate group to deliver cybersecurity solutions across Europe

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate Group has announced a partnership with Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge.

The partnership announcement follows Ivanti’s continued expansion into the cybersecurity space with its recent acquisitions of cybersecurity vendors MobileIron, Pulse Secure and RiskSense, and will enable it to further consolidate its position as a global market leader in the unified endpoint management, cybersecurity and enterprise service management markets.

The Ivanti global partner program enables partners to grow their businesses by providing access to Ivanti’s unique and differentiated portfolio of end-to-end solutions that make the Everywhere Workplace possible. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity and enterprise service management solutions, providing a single pane of glass for companies to discover, manage, secure and service all endpoints and IT assets. Partners can also wrap services and value around Ivanti’s solutions for more business outcomes and earning potential.