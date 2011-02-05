Ivanti Awarded Three Cyber Defense Magazine 2018 InfoSec Awards

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced that it has been awarded three Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) 2018 InfoSec Awards: “Leader” in the CISO of the Year category, “Leader” in the Vulnerability Management category and “Most Innovative” in the Identity and Access Management category. The awards were presented yesterday at the CDM award event during RSA Conference 2018.

“With Cybercrime continuing to gain momentum, surpassing global drug crime last year and reaching over $600B in theft and damages, we are proud to see Ivanti as an award-winning innovator, and leader, across three categories, offering a new approach to defeat these criminals,” said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Richards, named “Leader” in the CISO of the Year category, has led multiple organizations to clean PCI DSS and SSAE SOC2 compliance certifications. At Ivanti, he has implemented comprehensive risk assessment and remediation practices, and has initiated the FedRAMP certification process, improving the company’s risk profile and transforming organizational security by unifying processes and strategies across diverse departments.

Ivanti Endpoint Manager and Ivanti Endpoint Security for Endpoint Manager, named “Leader” in the Vulnerability Management category, automate device isolation and remediation to further operationalize a defense-in-depth security strategy. The solution’s integrated console and workflows enable actions and policies to be applied to any mix of device types, enhancing security response and remediation. For more information visit: https://www.ivanti.com/products/end....

Ivanti Identity Director, named “Most Innovative” in the Identity and Access Management category, provides an attribute-based approach to identity and access with automated provisioning, workflows, and self-service. The right levels of access are delivered based on their identity, enabling users to continue to be productive, while the business remains secure.