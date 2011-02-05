Ivanti Announces New Cloud AI-Powered Hub and Bot App for Service Management

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced a new cloud-delivered artificial intelligence (AI) application for service management. Redefining the traditional concept of user self-service, the new Ivanti® cloud-based Hub and Bot capabilities deliver a new intelligent virtual support agent (VSA) that is contextual, conversational and intuitive for the end user, fully integrated with the overall service management workflow, and automated to minimize help and service desk resource engagement. The Ivanti Hub and Bot app is available for Ivanti Service Manager Cloud customers, starting with the newly released Ivanti Service Manager: Help Desk Essentials, which provides a pre-built and simplified help desk option from the cloud.

The Ivanti Hub offers an intelligent, local support presence for employees to get help, find information, and manage their assets, all powered by AI and automation. Users can simply interact with the local app to perform common actions such as creating a support ticket, requesting from a catalog, searching for knowledge or installing a new application. There is no longer a need to find a self-service portal or complete complex forms.

With the Ivanti Bot, users interact with conversational AI inside the Hub, typing or speaking, to drive automated self-service fulfillment activities. The Ivanti Hub and Bot app is available for Windows and Mac systems, iPhone and Android mobile devices.

“Gartner has predicted that by 2020, 25% of customer service and support operations will integrate VSA technology across engagement channels, up from less than 2% in 2015. We are already seeing very good progress with developments in virtual support agents (VSAs). VSAs typically are virtual assistants that provide support to the IT service management process alongside the IT service desk. They provide information to common questions and also have chatbotlike features.”

Ivanti Service Manager: Help Desk Essentials, released today, provides pre-built and instantly available help desk capabilities from the cloud. It is a pre-packaged offering, based on a Ivanti’s proven service management solution. It is also well-suited for those needing to get up and running quickly, for example, to replace an existing ITSM tool before the cloud service is cut, or where a rapid time to live operation is critical for business success. This cloud-based service management solution delivers incident management, request, self-service, catalog and knowledge management combined with workflow and automation capabilities for the efficient response that makes users happier and more productive, whilst reducing cost of ownership and time to value.

Ivanti Hub and Bot app is available now for users of Ivanti Service Manager: Help Desk Essentials, and will extend to all Ivanti Service Manager Cloud customers across 2018.