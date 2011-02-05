Iskraemeco to use MTG’s cryptographic key management system News abonnieren

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

In the future, every smart electricity meter will have to be assigned one or more individual keys in order to meet the growing security and data protection requirements. Instead of managing a few keys for many devices, a large number of individual keys now have to be generated, assigned to individual devices, and managed. This poses new challenges for smart meter manufacturers and their customers.

The MTG Key Management System (MTG KMS) was specially developed for providers of metering solutions. This will enable the management of a large number of individual cryptographic keys at Iskraemeco´s production and on customer site. As a centralized security system with an open interface according to the international OASIS KMIP standard, the MTG KMS enables all specific applications of manufacturers to be connected quickly and easily.