Introducing ThinkShield by Lenovo, Complete End-to-End Security Solutions that Keep Companies Safer

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Last year was the biggest yet for data breaches, with a staggering 2.6 billion records compromised.1 Companies need secure devices that protect sensitive data and guard against online and identity-based threats. Lenovo is leading the way in IT security—with impressive results. According to CVEDetails.com, Lenovo had up to 99% fewer common vulnerabilities and exposures than major competitors in the first half of 2018.2 Consumers and businesses alike can benefit from ThinkShield by Lenovo, a revolutionary approach to securing devices through their entire lifecycle .

ThinkShield by Lenovo Secures Devices through the Entire Lifecycle

From secure BIOS and firmware development to features like ThinkPad Privacy Guard security screens and the industry’s first laptop camera shutters, Lenovo builds protection into its products.

Security doesn’t stop at design: Lenovo has unique control over its global supply chain, setting strict security standards and policies for its manufacturing facilities.

Lenovo’s strategic partnership with Intel® has enabled them to align with the Intel Transparent Supply Chain, which allows customers to locate the source of each component of their new system.

Lenovo oversees the security of suppliers who build intelligent components, making sure they conform to rigorous Trusted Supplier Program guidelines and best practices. For an extra layer of transparency, Lenovo Quality Engineers can audit suppliers at any time.

ThinkShield by Lenovo Protects Users’ Identities and Credentials

A founding member of FIDO®, Lenovo offers the industry’s first and only FIDO®-certified authenticators—plus match-on-chip fingerprint technology—to give companies safer, easier ways to protect their employees’ identities.

An industry-leading level of integration with Intel Authenticate—up to 7 authentication factors—offers greater security and flexibility than vendors providing fewer authentication methods.

BIOS-based Smart USB protection allows IT professionals to configure USB ports to respond only to keyboards and pointing devices, keeping employees’ PCs safer.

ThinkShield by Lenovo Protects Users Online

Lenovo WiFi Security, in partnership with Coronet, detects threats and notifies users when they are about to connect to unsafe wireless networks.

BUFFERZONE® technology3 isolates online threats before they infect the whole organization.

Lenovo Endpoint Management, powered by MobileIron®, provides a secure, simple way to unify cloud and endpoint security across multiple devices.

ThinkShield by Lenovo Protects Users’ Data

Absolute® persistence technology provides IT admins with a reliable two-way connection to all of their devices so they can secure endpoints, assess risk, remotely apply security measures to employee devices, and respond to security incidents.

Once devices reach the end of their lifecycle, Lenovo keeps potentially sensitive data secure by wiping the drives and securely recycling the parts.

Lenovo offers a paid Keep Your Drive service that ensures sensitive information never leaves customers’ hands.