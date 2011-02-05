Interoute receives highest use case score for High-Performance Network in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Pan-European report

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Interoute has been recognised with the highest use case score for High-Performance Network in Gartner’s March 2018 Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Pan-European report. The annual report provides research that can be used to further investigate product and service ratings based on key capabilities set to important, differentiating use cases. Interoute received the highest score of the 13 Network Service Providers Gartner assessed in the Use Case for High-Performance Network.

Mark Lewis, EVP Products & Development at Interoute, stated: “Reliable, high-performance, low-latency networking is key to supporting Enterprises across Europe as they move forward with IaaS and SaaS adoption. Our cloud-optimised network capabilities, along with our Interoute Edge Access SD-WAN solutions are leading the way for enterprises wanting to bridge their legacy IT infrastructure with their digital future.”

Interoute offers a range of managed networking services which accelerate and optimise IT experiences, including SD-WAN, Internet Access, private connectivity solutions and SIP trunking. Interoute has built an enterprise platform which integrates the SD-WAN Edge, the recognised best High-Performance Networking Core, and Cloud, to deliver a private digital backbone for enterprise growth, providing optimal connections to offices, data centres and cloud services.

The report was written by Gartner analysts Katja Ruud and Neil Rickard.

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Pan-European can be downloaded here.

About the Critical Capabilities research

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Pan-European”, Katja Ruud, Neil Rickard, 9 March 2018.