Interoute increases UK network diversity with new 100G routes to Europe

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Interoute has announced the launch of new 100G routes between the UK and Europe, enabling service providers and large enterprises to transport traffic from the UK Midlands to Europe without going through the London area.

This new service offering will address the current key demands of network operators such as improved cyber resilience, increased efficiency, lower costs and greater speed of deployment; through improved diversity and route resilience. This investment is part of a long-term strategy to reinforce Interoute’s UK infrastructure and offer varied routes to mainland Europe.

Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan, said “Interoute’s UK development strategy puts the company in an exceptional position. We have seen a rise in demand for high-bandwidth services with a forecasted shift towards 10G and 100G services in the long-term. The largest wholesale services market is concentrated where there is high activity. As a result, Western European countries, including the United Kingdom, are the largest markets in terms of revenue.”

Strengthening and expanding UK telecoms infrastructure has been flagged as a key requirement for economic growth by the UK Government. By 2020, the volume of global internet traffic is expected to be 95 times that of 2005, and in the UK alone, internet traffic is set to double every two years.1 Interoute’s pan-European footprint and global reach addresses these international and national demands by offering reliable and versatile solutions.