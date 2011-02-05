Interoute cloud heads to São Paulo, Brazil

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Interoute has announced the launch of new services in São Paulo, Brazil. The site is Interoute’s first in South America, and will deliver a range of connectivity solutions in collaboration with local partners, as well as host a new Interoute Virtual Data Centre (VDC) zone. This latest addition to Interoute’s platform builds on its existing Americas presence in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Washington.

As customer demand for Interoute’s services continues to grow, São Paulo provides an entry point into the rapidly developing emerging markets in South America. The city is ranked by the Global Cities Index as the South American leader in business activity.

The new site in South America demonstrates Interoute’s commitment to increasing its global footprint by adding yet another continent to its platform reach, following its recent announcement for Sydney, Australia.

With services in São Paulo set to go live in the first half of 2018, Interoute’s global network will now connect 128 major cities across 31 countries on 5 continents. Interoute offers a global ICT infrastructure platform that supports the secure integration of enterprise legacy IT with digital environments. The Interoute Enterprise Digital Platform brings improved application performance to the enterprise. It combines a fast global fibre optic network with a software defined core, a global cloud computing platform, and edge SD-WAN & security devices for connecting sites, offices and branches, to optimise enterprise data traffic flows across the world.