Insurance company If buys cybersecurity as a service from Nixu Nixu Corporation

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

If P&C Insurance is a property and casualty insurance provider with 3.7 million customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and offers a wide range of insurance solutions and services to a broad customer base from private individuals to global industrial enterprises. If collects and processes a significant amount of personal data every day, which makes high-level cybersecurity essential for the company. In the finance industry having the customers’ trust is indispensable; information security is critical for success and it always has to be up to date so that personal data and sensitive customer information does not end up in the wrong hands. Uninterrupted operation of online services is also crucial to the customer experience at If.

In autumn 2016 If started to look for a proactive and competent cybersecurity partner for preventive monitoring of threats, detection of intrusions in the company’s system environment and responding to information security incidents. The company wanted to be prepared for rapidly changing cybersecurity threats and have the ability and skills to quickly respond 24/7.

If chose Nixu to deliver a complete cybersecurity solution that covers prevention and monitoring of threats as well as incident response. The cooperation agreement includes the Nixu Cyber Defense Center (Nixu CDC) service, which provides real-time supervision of the digital environment, intrusion investigation, and snapshots of threats towards the organization’s web services. Nixu CDC also conducts attack testing. It has real-time information on current cyber threats and the latest attack techniques all the time, and it can respond to these always using state-of-the-art technology.

With Nixu’s CDC service If can detect sophisticated attacks early and mitigate them so that damage and interruptions for users are minimized. This makes the use of If’s digital services secure 24/7.

In the future, the partnership between Nixu and If can be expanded as needed to include a broad range of any cybersecurity services.