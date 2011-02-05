Infoblox Enables Rapid Automation of Core Network Services for Data Centers

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced new updates to its Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) platform enabling organizations to automate core services and data centers such as Red Hat Ansible in order to rapidly deploy network and security services via the cloud. Connecting your on-premise NIOS based solutions with Infoblox ActiveTrust® Cloud, a SaaS based DNS security solution, extends protection against the loss of data or the spread of malware for devices everywhere. This native integration eliminates the need for endpoint agents or separate virtual machines to integrate with Infoblox cloud security services, making it a seamless solution for our customers.

Organizations can now take advantage of a hybrid solution for DNS security that:

• Leverages on-premises data for easy identification of end hosts associated with security incidents detected in the cloud

• Utilizes network context data for better prioritization and faster threat remediation

• Enables a unified and complete lifecycle view of device activity both on premise and roaming

To connect enterprise devices, applications, and services, organizations rely on a range of core network services. These include Domain Name System (DNS), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), IP address management (IPAM), Network Time Protocol (NTP), and Trivial File Transfer Protocol (TFTP), among others. Disruptions to these essential services, in the era of the digital transformation, can carry significant consequences, including losses in productivity, customers, sales, and revenue. If these services are inadequately secured, the company network and data may be at risk from cyberthreats.

Additionally, for organizations that are investing in cloud and embracing data center automation, Red Hat Ansible Automation includes Infoblox NIOS modules that help enable customers to automate additional workflows and management processes. Once automated, organizations can expose Infoblox automations via Ansible Tower for programmatic execution, auditing, and job scheduling. The Ansible integration automates NIOS administrative tasks, helping to save time and money, while also helping to reduce errors. Managing hosts, virtual machines (VM) and the associated network infrastructure becomes more efficient, effective, and repeatable.

NIOS is Infoblox’s proprietary system that powers Infoblox solutions to deliver nonstop core network services. A security-hardened, real-time set of physical or virtual appliances built to ensure the non-stop operation of network infrastructure, automate the error-prone and time-consuming manual tasks associated with deploying and managing DNS, DHCP, and IPAM required for continuous IP network availability and business uptime.