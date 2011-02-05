Infoblox Elevates Help AG to Highest Partnership Level

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Help AG announced that it has achieved Platinum partnership with Infoblox. The premium status entitles Help AG to all the benefits of the vendor’s recently updated BuildingBLOX Partner Program which include incentives for accreditations, enhanced deal registrations, rebate rewards, and access to advanced sales and training tools.

Infoblox granted Help AG Platinum partnership status in recognition of the reseller’s value and pipeline contributions, achievement of bookings and accreditation targets, and commitment to technical excellence. The status elevation also reflects Help AG’s dedication to achieving and maintaining Infoblox’s highest levels of technical and sales certifications, and industry leading expertise in selecting the right solutions for its customers.

As with all its vendor partners, Help AG offers 24x7x365 support services to Infoblox customers via telephonic, webchat and onsite channels. The company has also invested in demo equipment from the vendor within its ‘Help AG Labs’ environment, which enables rapid replication and resolution of potential issues customers face.