Infoblox Appoints Cherif Sleiman as Senior Vice President International Business

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced that Cherif Sleiman has been appointed as Senior Vice President (SVP) International Business, responsible for driving business growth in international markets. In this expanded role, he will lead all businesses outside the Americas and continue to report to Bill McCarthy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations.

Cherif’s focus would be to bring the power of Infoblox to international territories including Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) including Australia, Japan, China, Korea and many other Asian countries, where the company will invest in line with corporate priorities and growing market opportunities. Cherif will be responsible for the overall International go-to-market strategy where he will unify and streamline the best sales and channel practices from across the various regions to ensure scalability and speed of execution. With Infoblox viewing Asia Pacific as a hyper growth market, the company will enable, empower and invest in the region and establish a go-to-market strategy that will put Infoblox on a path of aggressive growth.

Cherif previously oversaw Infoblox’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business and under his leadership the company’s regional revenue grew by over 44%. He forged a new go-to-market strategy that helped grow the security business by 40% and was instrumental in Infoblox winning several multimillion dollar deals across EMEA in major sectors like finance, government and Telco. He restructured and realigned the team around corporate priorities and market opportunities and re-ignited the channel around the new global channel program.