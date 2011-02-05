Infoblox Appoints Brad Bell as Chief Information Officer

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced that it has appointed Brad Bell as chief information officer (CIO) of Infoblox. Bell will report to Infoblox president and chief executive officer Jesper Andersen. Bell will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s global information technology strategy, services, and operations. A key initative will be leading Infoblox’s IT business transformation strategy and adopting a SaaS based business model. Moving internal and external functions and aplications to the cloud in order to create operational efficiencies and accellerate the ability to bring new offerings to market.

Bell is a veteran technology executive with over 25 years leading global organizations in the high-tech industry. His most recent experience was with Microsoft where he led the Global Infrastructure and Service Management/Support function at Microsoft. His span of responsibility included overseeing WW Network, Azure cloud migrations, Service Management and Help Desk, Tools development, Large Data Visualization, Applications Support and Acquisition integration. Prior to Microsoft, Brad was the CIO for Sonos Inc. He also spent 17 years at Cisco leading various global infrastructure teams with progressively broader leadership responsibility including driving Consulting Services and WebEx Customer Success.

Brad completed his BS degree in Finance at California State University, Sacramento. Additionally, Brad completed the Technology Leader Program from Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education.