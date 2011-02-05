InfoSecurity Russia 2018 opens up Call for Papers

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

InfoSecurity Russia Team is pleased to announce Call for Papers 2018 for the forthcoming conference! Senior information security professionals are welcome to share their experience on the Keynote Stage.

The keynote stage agenda includes innovative and inspirational presentations bу information security thought-leaders from all over the world. The speakers from exhibiting companies, will also share real life examples and case studies.

REGISTER TO SPEAK>>>

Hot Topics 2018 will include:

• Cryptography

• Application Security

• Access Management

• Data Protection

• Industrial Automation Security

• Virtualization

• Safer Internet

• Analytics, Intelligence and Response

• Information Security Management

• The Future (Blockchain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence) and more

For further queries please contact:

Anna Zabora

InfoSecurity Russia

Project Coordinator

Groteck Business Media

Find me on LinkedIn

zabora@groteck.ru

www.infosecurityrussia.ru