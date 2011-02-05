InfoSecurity Russia 2018 exposition shows its IS and IT trends

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Quantum cryptography, management and monitoring, intelligence devices are trends of recent years in information security field. The exposition of this year fully responds to these challenges.

Meet our new exhibitors with the most advanced solutions:

• InAuth - the leading digital device intelligence company for a mobile-first world. InAuth Security Platform delivers the most advanced device identification, risk detection, and analysis capabilities possible to help organizations limit risk, remove friction, and reduce fraud within their digital channels.

• ManageEngine - the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, prioritizes comprehensive IT management software that work for all businesses, regardless of size or budget.

• PVS-Studio - company performs static code analysis and develops a tool for detecting bugs and security weaknesses in the source code of programs, written in C, C++, and C#, Java.

• QRate - one of the first realized the huge potential of quantum communications for business and created a number of information security solutions.

• Acribia - company creates and develops information security systems. The basis of activity is expert directions – projects office and information security monitoring centre.

About InfoSecurity Russia 2018:

InfoSecurity Russia is the member of InfoSecurity Global Events series of branded events: InfoSecurity Europe, InfoSecurity Belgium, InfoSecurity Netherlands and InfoSecurity Mexico. It is The Only information security trade show in Russia.

The show is focused on hot market trends and is built around the most popular conference programme in the country. Definitely must-attend event for the industry, associations and government professionals.