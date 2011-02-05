Infinigate expands Management Team with new CEO

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate expands its top management with Klaus Schlichtherle, an international experienced manager who will serve as new CEO of the group. David Martinez, co-founder and current CEO and President, will drive the geographic expansion of Infinigate as President of the board.

As of April 1st Klaus Schlichtherle will take over the responsibility to lead the pan-European Value Added Distributor Infinigate as new CEO. Klaus will, together with David Martinez as President of the Board, drive the business from today € 400 mil. to € 1 billion in the next five years. To achieve this target Infinigate will focus both on organic growth and geographic expansion by acquisitions.

Klaus Schlichtherle already held positions in distribution from 1990 to 2008, first at Computer 2000, then at Tech Data. From 2000 to 2005 he was instrumental for the internationalization of the Networking, Supplies and Component business units as well as for building transnational business structures. From 2005 to 2008 Klaus Schlichtherle was the Managing Director of Tech Data Germany, including the Tech Data Midrange unit, being responsible for restructuring the company to become more customer focused and efficient.

From 2008 to 2018 Klaus Schlichtherle has been holding various management positions at Logitech Europe S.A. in Lausanne / Switzerland, serving last as Head of Sales and Operations EMEA. His core task in this position was to expand the business internationally and to significantly push sales.