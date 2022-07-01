Industry reaction from Nelson Ody at RM following recent email attacks on UCL

April 2022 by Nelson Ody, Product Manager, Cyber Security at RM

“Following the news that the University College London (UCL) faced such a vast amount of email attacks, it is vital higher education sees this as a reminder to remain vigilant. With COVID being a catalyst in the drive for new technologies – meaning many more teachers and students are digitally present - cyber criminals now have more opportunities to exploit education institutions. In fact, a recent report from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) found that while 39% of businesses have identified breaches or attacks in the last 12 months, 93% of higher education had identified breaches or attacks in the last 12 months.

“Yes, many universities and higher education institutions have the essentials in place such as multi-factor authentication, but even with a sophisticated set of controls you can still fall foul of an attack. Going forward, education institutions must ensure they are educating everyone – staff, students, partners, suppliers etc – on the risks of these attacks and what to do to prevent hackers. At RM, we know that phishing is the most common attack, so education on cyber threats, by using phishing simulations, is highly advised when it comes to staying vigilant and being prepared. Ultimately, universities, and similar institutions must treat these attacks as if they were physical – they need to prepare for them like they do a fire drill.”