Index Engines Announces New CyberSense® Dashboard for Streamlined Ransomware Recovery

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Index Engines has announced a new dashboard for its CyberSense security analytics product, which provides intuitive, easy-to-understand post-attack forensic reports that deliver powerful insights into data corruption due to a ransomware attack.

CyberSense detects signs of the most sophisticated attack vectors by scanning backup and snapshot data utilizing over 200 content-based analytics and machine learning to identify corruption and the last good version of files and databases, empowering intelligent and rapid recovery to minimize downtime. No other product on the market provides the depth and breadth of analytics across files, databases and core infrastructure.

CyberSense boasts hundreds of users worldwide and detects signs of ransomware with 99.5% accuracy, based on testing of over 20 million clean and infected backup sets. While the accuracy was unparalleled, the previous interface could be too complex for users in crisis mode.

The new CyberSense interface simplifies the user experience, providing detailed insight into the who, what, where, and when of an attack.

Should signs of an attack be identified, analytics are provided to assist cyber security specialists in the recovery process, including providing:

High-level detail on why the machine learning generated an alert and the scope of the attack

Pre-programmed and customizable reports needed to investigate the attack in a single dashboard including:

Who was impacted, what servers

How much damage was done

Listing of corrupted files, and listing of last good version

Ability to analyze the corrupted files to determine user account and executable utilized to corrupt data

When the corruption occurred and what backups should be recovered

Exportable analytics needed to scope and analyze attacks independently/on their own to streamline the recovery process

This new interface will be available to CyberSense customers in the 3rd quarter of 2022, with the first release focused on post-attack recovery. A sneak preview of this new interface will be unveiled at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas May 2-4 at booth 728.

About Index Engines

Index Engines has been providing organizations with Power Over Information™ since 2004. Its scalable, high-performance indexing engine has been uniquely architected to meet the challenges of today’s data center and deliver a highly scalable and efficient indexing platform across both primary and backup storage data environments. It provides search, reporting, disposition, and preservation of unstructured user data in support of stakeholders ranging from IT to legal and security. Clients, including top financial services, health care organizations and government agencies, turn to Index Engines to support their most mission-critical information management, cyber security and governance challenges.