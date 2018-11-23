InAuth at InfoSecurity Russia 21 -23 November 2018

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

This year InfoSecurity Russia is consist of two expositions:

• one of Russian companies

• second of foreign companies, ready to compete in the Russian market

International exposition is getting more eventful. Let’s introduce our first exhibitor - InAuth.

InAuth is a leading digital device intelligence company for a mobile-first world, deployed in many of the largest financial institutions around the globe. InAuth delivers the most advanced device identification, risk detection, and analysis capabilities possible to help organizations limit risk, remove friction, and reduce fraud within their digital channels. With safer digital transactions, banks, payment networks, merchants, healthcare providers, governments, and other organizations are better positioned to capture new revenue opportunities and compete more effectively in an "always-on" world.

Our foreign Exhibitors of previous 8 years:

