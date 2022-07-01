Imprivata Acquires SecureLink

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Imprivata announced it has closed its acquisition of SecureLink, the leader in critical access management with elite patient privacy monitoring. The acquisition uniquely addresses the rapidly growing need for a single source to enable and protect all digital identities, spanning enterprise to third parties.

According to CISA, stolen credentials are one of the primary attack vectors for gaining illegal access into networks, including access from supply chains and third-party vendors. In fact, third-party vendors account for 51% of data breaches. Together with SecureLink, Imprivata can now secure everyone and everything with frictionless access to on-premises and cloud applications, virtual desktops, shared mobile and medical devices, and workstations.

Healthcare and other mission-critical organizations are facing significant pressure to secure their workflows against the constant threat of cyberattacks. The companies’ combined data science capabilities will give customers new tools to automate identity systems, unlocking significant operational efficiencies and preventing security threats before they happen.

For 20 years, Imprivata has built its technology to ensure security and efficiency coexist, protecting critical data and applications without operational disruption. To support this important mission, the company developed its Digital Identity Framework which arms organizations with tools to improve cybersecurity while eliminating barriers to access during trusted digital identity events. This acquisition is another step closer to accomplishing that goal.